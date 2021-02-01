Shooting generic

PLAINS, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a northeastern Pennsylvania shooting apparently stemming from an argument over snow disposal during Monday’s storm left two people dead, and the suspect was later found dead at his home.

Officials in Luzerne County said the gunfire occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday in Plains Township. District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said a husband and wife were found shot to death in the street and the shooter was found dead in a nearby home with a wound believed to have been self-inflicted.

Salavantis said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was a long-running dispute, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal.” The names of the three people weren’t immediately released.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.