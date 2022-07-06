POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Wednesday families can now schedule Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for children age 6 months to 4 years by appointment only at specific vaccine clinics in Schuylkill, Monroe and Luzerne counties.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series is a three-shot regimen, with each dose being one-tenth the dose of the vaccine given to adults. Children receiving the vaccine series are given the first two doses three weeks apart and a third at least two months later.
Upcoming vaccine clinics
LVHN will be hosting three sets of appointment-only vaccine clinics for this specific age group at COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Pottsville, East Stroudsburg and Hazleton.
During these clinics, children can receive their first, second or third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The clinics have been scheduled in a way that allows children who attend all three dates in a set to complete their full vaccine series:
Pottsville Clinic Set
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Schuylkill
Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Wall Auditorium (third floor main lobby)
Noon-6 p.m.
· Monday, July 11
· Monday, Aug. 1
· Monday, Sept. 26
East Stroudsburg Clinic Set
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Pocono
Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono
Noon-6 p.m.
· Wednesday, July 13
· Wednesday, Aug. 3
· Wednesday, Sept. 28
Hazleton Clinic Set
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Hazleton
Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hazleton main lobby
Noon-6 p.m.
· Monday, July 25
· Monday, Aug. 15
· Monday, Oct. 10
There are two ways to schedule appointments at the clinics:
1. Go to MyLVHN, the health network’s patient portal. You will need proxy access to your child’s MyLVHN account to schedule through the patient portal. If you do not have proxy access, please contact your child’s health care provider. If your child does not have an LVHN provider, please call 888-402-LVHN (5846).
2. Call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). It's open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
If your child cannot attend all the clinic dates in a set, a staff member at their first vaccine appointment will provide information on options for scheduling their second and third doses.
Common side effects
Most side effects reported in this younger age group are mild and resolve completely within two days. They include:
· Chills
· Decreased appetite
· Drowsiness
· Irritability
· Fever
· Headache
· Muscle aches
· Nausea or vomiting
· Pain, swelling and/or redness at the injection site
It’s completely normal for your child to experience these side effects, but if you have any questions, LVHN says it is best to reach out to your child’s pediatrician for support.
For more vaccination information, you can visit LVHN's website.