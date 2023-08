HAZLETON, Pa. - LVHN cancer patients living in the Poconos will no longer have to drive to Allentown to see a specialist.

Lehigh Valley Health Network opened a new Cancer Center in Hazleton Monday.

The new, state-of-the-art facility is located in the 700 block of East Broad Street.

It offers advanced diagnostic, treatment, and support services, including access to clinical trials.

LVHN officials say it's been a long time in the making, and they're excited to serve patients in the Luzerne County community.