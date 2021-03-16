TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network is holding a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Monroe County.
The health network scheduled a drive-thru clinic at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, March 20.
LVHN expects to administer 3,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to a news release.
Vaccines are by appointment only, for those in the state's Phase 1A category, LVHN said. Appointments can be made through MyLVHN or by calling 833-584-6283, though call hold times could be long.
LVHN will be administering vaccines during the week as well, at both Pocono Raceway and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. All vaccinations are by appointment only.
This is the health network's first mass vaccination clinic in Monroe County. LVHN has held several at Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township, including another planned for Wednesday.