MCADOO, Pa. - Ace Rug Works has been making hand knotted rag rugs in McAdoo, Schuylkill County for 101 years.
Marty Cichowic's grandparents started the business during the Depression to make ends meet. His grandfather, a machinist, made the looms for his grandmother.
They've been hammering out carpets on the property ever since. They're made with fabric remnants which would otherwise be thrown away.
Marty says you can't do it any other way.
"Let me put it this way, as soon as I was in diapers I was up here helping," he said.
Marty bought the business from his father in 2012 and runs it with wife, Lori, and their two children.
Together, they make around 150 rugs a week on average.
"Get the string tied, looped over, and pulled back. Her and I can do a drum in about, what, an hour and 40 minutes?" Marty said.
They do some craft fairs and shows but most sales are through word of mouth, as they've always been and will continue to be. Just as the business, will hopefully, remain in the family for years to come.
"Would I like to see it, yes. Are they both capable of doing it? Absolutely," Marty said.