SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - It's hard to think of where you can't find a product made by M&Q Packaging.
"M&Q specializes in processing engineered plastics into various packaging materials such as cooking bags, sterilization packaging, materials for aerospace, airplanes, rocket engines, we also are involved in the packaging for chemicals and other types of sophisticated materials," said Michael Schmal, President of M&Q Packaging.
The Schuylkill County company was founded in 1955 in Freehold, New Jersey. It's been in Pennsylvania since 1978.
"If you go to a Subway store and buy a meatball marinara sauce, they line their marinara pans with our liners, we also do work for McCormick spice down in Baltimore," Schmal said.
"We process films for companies like Boeing and Airbus."
And much, much more.
The plastic film is produced 24/7 by a team of about 150 people.
"We have a lot of long-term employees that worked here a long time, have seen all the products develop and come through the market," Schmal said.
And they're developing a lot more. But for now, their focus is on meeting surging demand.
"We're looking to work down our tremendous backlog of orders. We have so many orders we can't get them all processed," Schmal said.