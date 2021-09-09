School bus generic

Some students in Schuylkill County have to find another way to school.

The Mahanoy Area School District says it has to cut bus routes due to a driver shortage.

In a letter to parents, officials say they have lost seven drivers in the past year, including two just this week.

They say they will rotate which buses are taken out of service each week. This week, it's buses nine and 10, and next week, it's buses three and four.

Parents of kids who ride those buses are responsible for arranging transportation.

