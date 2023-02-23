MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A small borough in Schuylkill County is no longer financially distressed.

Leaders of Mahanoy City announced Thursday morning that the borough has officially been removed from the state's Act 47 support.

Mahanoy City has been under Act 47 support since 2016. The state program assists municipalities in Pennsylvania that are experiencing several financial difficulties.

Even with the challenges of the pandemic, Mahanoy City Council was able to work with the state to get its debts paid and come out of financial distress.

Council was joined by representatives from the governor's office and the Pennsylvania Economy League to make the official announcement at a news conference Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Economy League has been working with the borough to come up with a plan to get its finances under control.

Executive Director Gerald Cross says that involved some difficult decisions over the past seven years.

"There were $800,000 of unpaid bills that had to be addressed, they couldn't simply ignore them," he said. "So the hardest decision was to raise taxes. Taxes were raised under the Act 47 allowances, but the council committed to how to spend those priorities."

Cross also says the borough had to virtually disband its police department to save money.

But now the borough is officially off of the list of distressed localities around the state, lessening that number from 12 to 11.

69 News reporter Rob Manch will have more on 69 News at 6 about how council's members worked together to get the borough back on track.