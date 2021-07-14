MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A drive-in movie theater in Carbon County says it's in danger of being torn down to make room for a solar farm.
Managers of the Mahoning Drive-In Theater said the land they lease may be taken over by solar company Greenskies Clean Energy LLC, which plans to demolish the theater and build a solar farm in its place, according to a social media post.
The managers of the 72-year-old theater said Tuesday they only just found out about the possible deal after a meeting public notice was emailed to neighbors and published in a local media outlet.
The notice says the Mahoning Township Zoning Hearing Board will hear from Greenskies Clean Energy, which is filing a zoning application to be allowed to build a solar energy system on the land, at its August 3rd meeting.
The theater's managers want to instead purchase the land from the landowner, so they can continue running the theater.
They're calling on the community to speak out, by attending a rally at the theater on August 2 and then the zoning board's meeting on August 3.