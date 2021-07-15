It's here to stay.
The Mahoning Drive-in will avoid the wrecking ball and live on as the world-renowned landmark that's called Carbon County home for decades.
Plans to turn the Mahoning Drive-in Theater into a solar farm came to a screeching halt after the owners made a plea of support.
"We went to our public and our fans in our community and we asked them to please support our fight to try to keep the Mahoning Drive-in here and they went above and beyond," said Virgil Cardamone with the Mahoning Drive-in.
There was a bid by Green Skies Energy, one that as of Thursday has been dropped.
"When I had reached out to them they said we've been looking for you all day, please realize that this was not something that we wanted to do. We didn't realize the cultural significance of this place. We didn't realize how much it meant to the culture and we're going to back off totally," Cardamone said.
The Mahoning Drive-in has been open since 1949. It's one of the only ones left that uses 35-milimeter film.
"A lot of people think of the drive-in as a thing of the past. A heyday idea. This shows the power of the drive-in. And how much it means to so many people," Cardamone said.
As the legendary experience at the Mahoning Drive-in lives on, owners hope more will see what a drive-in can be in the new era.