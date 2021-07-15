After pressure from the surrounding communities and even around the globe, the Mahoning Drive-in Theater has been saved from the wrecking ball.
Drive-in management went on Facebook Live Thursday afternoon and said the solar company stepped away from the deal after realizing how much it meant to the community.
The landmark drive-in theater in Carbon County rented the property.
The owner was planning to sell it to Greenskies Clean Energy, which was going to build a solar farm.
Now the owner is willing to sell the property to the drive-in.
On August 2 they are planning a "You Saved the Mahoning-Drive-in" celebration.