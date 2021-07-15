After pressure from the surrounding communities and even around the globe, the Mahoning Drive-in Theater has been saved from the wrecking ball.

Drive-in management went on Facebook Live Thursday afternoon and said the solar company stepped away from the deal after realizing how much it meant to the community.

The landmark drive-in theater in Carbon County rented the property.

The owner was planning to sell it to Greenskies Clean Energy, which was going to build a solar farm.

Now the owner is willing to sell the property to the drive-in.

On August 2 they are planning a "You Saved the Mahoning-Drive-in" celebration.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.