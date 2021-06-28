MAHONING TWP., Pa. - Police are searching for a driver they say caused a rollover crash in Carbon County.
Police released dash cam footage from the truck that tipped over in Mahoning Township two weeks ago.
It shows a red Toyota mini van crossing the center line on Blakes-lee Boulevard, followed by the truck swerving and crashing.
The driver of the mini van did not stop at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mahoning Township Police Department at 570-386-2241 and reference incident number 18402021.