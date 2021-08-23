STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Emergency crews in Monroe County are responding to a major flooding incident in Stroudsburg.
The Stroudsburg Fire Department posted photos early Monday morning showing flood conditions on Main Street.
Many people are being asked to evacuate their homes.
A temporary shelter is set up at Koehler Field House at East Stroudsburg University.
Officials said they will make contact with every resident in the flooding areas, and reminded people not to drive on flooded roadways or go around barriers or emergency vehicles.
Anyone who needs assistance should call 911.
The fire department said multiple agencies are working around Monroe County due to flooding.