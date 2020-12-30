HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A man died after a police-involved shooting that shut down part of Interstate 80 and Route 33 in Monroe County Wednesday.
Troopers responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to Route 33 southbound, over I-80 in Hamilton Township, for the report of a distraught and suicidal male standing on the bridge, according to a state police news release.
Arriving officers encountered Christian Joseph Hall, 19, standing near the bridge and in possession of a firearm, state police said. Troopers spoke with Hall and ordered him to place his firearm on the ground, which he did, according to the release.
As troopers continued to negotiate with Hall, he became uncooperative, retrieved his firearm, and began walking towards the troopers, police said.
State police say troopers shot Hall after he pointed the firearm in the troopers' direction. Troopers provided medical assistance until an EMS unit arrived, state police said.
Hall was pronounced dead at Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg.
The Monroe County district attorney's office and state police are investigating.