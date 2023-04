RYAN TWP., Pa. - State police are investigating a deadly crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township, state police say.

The coroner says a 22-year-old man was killed.

Police say he lost control and his pickup truck went off the road, hitting several trees and a phone pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the man's name.