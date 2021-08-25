CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A 23-year-old man died after being thrown from the tractor he was driving in a late-night crash in Monroe County.
Dalton Davidson, of the Saylorsburg area, was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. Wednesday after the crash at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
He had been driving a farm tractor and was slowing for a right turn when an SUV rear-ended him, state police said.
Davidson was thrown from the vehicle and the tractor rolled over. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries, authorities said.
His death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.
The SUV eventually came to a stop off the road, and the driver and passenger, both 74, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The coroner's office said a third vehicle was involved in the wreck, but a state police report only included the SUV and tractor.
The SUV driver will be cited for failing to drive at a safe speed, police said.
Authorities are still investigating.