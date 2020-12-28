EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating a stabbing in Monroe County.
Officers were called around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Washington Street in East Stroudsburg, said Stroud Area Regional police, in a news release.
Responding officers found a 25-year-old East Stroudsburg man lying on the ground, bleeding from a laceration to his lower back, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police did not release details about what happened, but said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-421-6800, or email dan.knowles@sarpd.com