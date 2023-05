RYAN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person who was killed in a Schuylkill County crash over the weekend.

Russell Brobst III, 44, was killed when his car went off the road and hit a tree head-on, police say.

It ended up down an embankment.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Barnesville Drive (Route 54), near Berkley Road, in Ryan Township.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

No one else was in the car.