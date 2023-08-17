SCHUYLKILL TWP., Pa. - A man died after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Brian Dahm, 81, was driving northbound on Route 209 in Schuylkill Township and left the roadway for unknown reasons on Aug. 13, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

The vehicle hit a guardrail, and then came to rest on its roof, state police said.

State police say Dahm suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene by helicopter for treatment. Dahm later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the news release.