EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend.

On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.

Police said Brian Walker approached the man while displaying a large, fixed blade knife and said, “give me your wallet." Walker then reached into the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s arm, causing the man to crawl from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat to get away, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department. The juvenile was in the rear seat of the vehicle throughout the entire incident.

Walker then ran away, and the victim discovered his wallet containing $20 in cash was missing, police said.

Detectives gathered security footage from multiple locations. Video footage was captured of the robbery, Walker fleeing and the vehicle he was driving, according to the news release. The vehicle, a black Ford Edge, was captured on video leaving the area after striking a telephone pole which caused passenger side rear damage and a broken taillight, police said.

Detectives discovered a patrol officer had handled an incident Sunday at approximately 11:10 a.m. for a disabled vehicle on Chipperfield Drive that matched the suspects’ vehicle obtained from the video footage, according to police.

On Monday, while checking to see if the vehicle was at the home, Walker came out through the front door, police said.

Police said the detective immediately recognized Walker from surveillance video obtained from PNC Bank as the robbery suspect. When the detective asked Walker about the Ford Edge, Walker said he had the car towed away, according to police.

Walker had a large amount of personal property in the driveway of the residence, and said he was in the process of moving out, police said. The detective went back to his vehicle and called patrol officers to assist him. While waiting for back up to arrive, the detective observed a Pocono Cab minivan arrive at the residence and then leave with Walker in the back seat, according to the news release.

Stroud Area Regional Patrol Units and the Detective initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Walker was then taken into custody without incident and transported to police headquarters.

Walker is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possessing instruments of crime, and simple assault. Walker was arraigned before District Magistrate Muth and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police, Detective Christian Capone at 570-421-6800 ext.1053 or via email at ccapone@sarpd.com.