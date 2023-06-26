POCONO PINES, Pa. - A man is being accused of burglarizing a home in Monroe County over the weekend.

Eugene Koshlyak faces several charges, including burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of Old Route 940 in Pocono Pines shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a burglary in process. Police were given a description of a man dressed in all-black clothing and wearing a black mask, state police said.

A man matching the description, identified as Koshlyak, was found at a nearby gas station, according to police.

Police say an investigation and witnesses linked Koshlyak to the recently burglarized residence. He was taken into custody and sent to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.