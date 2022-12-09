WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County jury acquitted 31-year-old Tamiir Whitted in the road rage murder of 38-year-old George Marcincin.

The deadly encounter happened as both men were driving on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township last April.

Whitted says Marcincin kept trying to run him off the road. He says Marcincin called him racial slurs and said he was going to kill him. The two men pulled over and started fighting.

Whitted testified he stabbed Marcincin 19 times and killed him in self defense.

"If you're trying to raise a defense of self-defense or voluntary manslaughter, you have to telegraph to the jury what your client was thinking, feeling, and what he confronted, which made him do this horrendous act," said defense attorney David Nenner.

While the jury acquitted Whitted of first-degree murder, it was deadlocked on third-degree murder and resisting arrest charges.

Whitted was convicted of felony aggravated assault charges and several misdemeanors.

The Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office is considering refiling the third-degree murder charge.

"We have 365 days to look at the evidence and decide if we are going to re-file the charges," said Schuylkill County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Stine.

Whitted will not be sentenced until the DA makes that decision.

Right now, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

We reached out to George Marcincin's family to get reaction on the verdict, but did not hear back.