WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - The jury reached a verdict Thursday night in the case of a man accused of a road rage killing in Schuylkill County.

Tamir Whitted was acquitted of first-degree murder.

The jury was deadlocked when it came to a third-degree murder charge.

The jury found Whitted guilty of the remaining charges: aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Authorities accused Whitted of stabbing and killing a man in April of last year. Whitted said the stabbing, on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, was self-defense.

George Marcincin from Orwigsburg was killed.