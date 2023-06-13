MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man in Monroe County has been accused of attempting to rape a teenage girl.

David Lewis Haywood Jr., 33, was taken into custody Tuesday, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

The Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit investigated the attempted rape of the 14-year old girl in Middle Smithfield Township.

Haywood remains incarcerated at the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

The investigation remains active.

State police say anyone with information regarding similar circumstances is asked to contact Trooper Carl Nerthling, PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.