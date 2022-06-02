STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Michael Horvath, who is accused of stalking and killing his coworker Holly Grim, will not testify at his trial.
He chose not to take the stand Thursday afternoon. Closing arguments are set for Friday morning.
Horvath entered the courtroom on the 10th day of his murder trial to watch his defense attorney, Janet Jackson, try to sow doubt in the mind of the judge that he really killed Grim. In questioning, Jackson was able to get Detective Raymond Judge to admit he never subpoenaed phone records for Cathy Horvath, never searched her car, and he even admitted they relied on Cathy to point them toward several pieces of evidence that ultimately incriminated her husband.
For example, police never searched Michael's car when they first went to the property, but then Cathy sent them photos of evidence she found in the car, like notebooks showing he tracked Holly Grim's movements for years. That prompted detectives to return.
But through the questioning, Detective Judge remained adamant that they never suspected Cathy had anything to do with Grim's killing, and Jackson did not point to any evidence that would link Cathy to the crime.
Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning. That's when we're going to learn what the defense's theory is in this case, and we may finally get their answer to the question - if Michael Horvath didn't kill Holly Grim, who did?