Louis Colon is on a quest for justice for his sister.
The pregnant woman's body was found on a riverbank in Carbon County back in 1976. But her identity remained a mystery until recently, and then came the arrest of the man who was her boyfriend at the time - 63-year-old Luis Sierra of New York - for her murder.
"I don't want to go to trial, I want him to plead guilty and that's it," Colon said.
But, Colon knows that it won't be that simple. According the Carbon County district attorney, on Friday Sierra's lawyers filed an outstanding motion to dismiss the case for habeas corpus, which in legal terms means the defendant reports an unlawful imprisonment and the court determines whether the detention is lawful.
Sierra is in custody in Carbon County.
In this case, Sierra's attorney has been arguing that there is no physical evidence tying Sierra to Colon's death.
The motion will be continued in August. But, Colon believes they have the right man.
"She told my mother if anything happens to me, blame him," Colon said. "They have evidence, they have the video, the six hours of him changing his stories."
Colon says he knows this will be a long painful process.
"He didn't even look at me, when I saw him in court and I called him out, he didn't even look at me," Colon said.