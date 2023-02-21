COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos say a man with a suspended drivers license led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

Justin Gaston, 29, of Tobyhanna, is charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless endangerment, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving while operating privilege is suspended, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in Coolbaugh Township Feb. 15 shortly after 5 a.m. Once stopped, Gaston fled from the stop at a high rate of speed, south on Route 196, police said.

He traveled into a residential district in Mount Pocono Borough, where police contained him on a dead end-roadway, according to the news release.

Police say he then ran away, leaving the vehicle behind. Officers learned that Gaston’s drivers license was suspended for DUI, police said.