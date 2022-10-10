BERWICK, Pa. - A man accused of ramming his car into a crowd at a fundraiser and killing a woman is now facing more charges.

Authorities Monday added 19 counts of attempted homicide to the two counts of homicide against Adrian Reyes. He is now also facing 19 counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say Reyes slammed his car into a crowd outside a bar in Berwick back in August.

He then headed home, where Pennsylvania State Police say Reyes killed his mother.

The fundraiser in Berwick was being held for a family already hit by tragedy: A fire in Nescopeck in Luzerne County just days before.

Adrian Reyes is locked up without bail.