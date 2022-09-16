STROUD TWP., Pa. - The jury reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of shooting two intruders in his Stroud Township, Monroe County home.

Randy Halterman was acquitted of homicide and aggravated assault charges.

Both the prosecution and the defense made closing arguments Friday morning. The jury began deliberating Friday afternoon.

One of the two people inside Halterman's home died, but Halterman claims it was justified under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine.

The Castle Doctrine basically says you have the right to defend yourself in your own home with deadly force. But, there are some requirements. The person you're using deadly force against has to be breaking in, and you have to be in fear for your life or personal safety.

Halterman's former girlfriend, Carolyn Kautz, was called by the defense Thursday to testify in his trial.

Two months after the shooting on January 19, 2021, she went to Halterman's house to start cleaning it up on March 21. She said, underneath piles of trash, she found a crowbar. That's significant because one of the shooting victims, Adam Schultz, texted his girlfriend Chasity Frailey on the day of the shooting that he was trying to get a crowbar. The defense tried to show the two of them broke into Halterman's home.

Frailey testified on the stand Wednesday, saying she and Schultz thought Halterman's home was abandoned. Prosecutors also played her original interviews with police showing her story never changed.

"The door was open, we went in, and as we opened the door, all this trash just fell, and I was like there's no way somebody lives here," said Frailey in the interview from January 2021.

Frailey also said they announced their presence, but Halterman never responded until they went upstairs and he shot them from behind a curtain.

"Adam said, he put his hands up and he said please stop. He said we didn't know anybody was here, we said hello, we knocked. And he was literally on his knees and the guy shot him," said Frailey in the January 2021 interview.