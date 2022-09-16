STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty.

Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.

"What an ordeal, I knew I didn't do what they accused me of doing," said Halterman, as he hugged his former girlfriend, Carolyn Kautz.

Kautz and other family and friends were there to greet him outside the correctional facility.

"This was a horrific day for everybody involved. I'm happy I'm released. I've been in here 19 months," said Halterman.

After only two and a half hours, the jury came back with a not-guilty verdict on all counts. Halterman was facing homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault charges for shooting two intruders in his Stroud Township home on January 19, 2021, killing one of them.

The man who died was 20-year-old Adam Schultz. His girlfriend, Chasity Frailey, was also shot and testified on the stand that they thought the house was abandoned, and they asked Halterman to stop shooting.

Halterman claimed he was justified under the Pennsylvania Castle Doctrine, which says you can use deadly force on someone in your home if they broke in and you are in fear for your life. He also called 911 after the shooting, something the prosecution said he should have done earlier.

"I made a 911 call for a plea for help, and he turned it into a confession," said Halterman.

Kautz also testified on the stand, saying she found a crowbar in Halterman's house that may have been used to break in. She and Halterman's lead attorney, Eric Closs, were happy with the result.

"Justice has been served. It's like God bless the jury, God bless the jury," said Kautz.

"We're just relieved the jury rendered a just verdict. We're glad this case is over and Mr. Halterman can be free finally," said Closs.

And Halterman is now free, but with a grudge against the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

"I knew I didn't do what they accused me of doing. It's not right what they did to me," said Halterman.

We did try to speak with the prosecutor, First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso, after the trial, but he was not available for comment.