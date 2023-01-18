FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township.

The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim said he had tried to hold the burglar at gunpoint, but the burglar fled to a nearby home.

The victim knew the suspect from previous encounters, police said, but investigators did not elaborate.

Police found the suspect at the nearby home, and he admitted to the burglary, police said.

Daniel Waldron, 40, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He's behind bars in Carbon County jail unable to post bail, police said.