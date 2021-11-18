Flames at Mahanoy City fire
Kaylee Lindenmuth | 69 News

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - Several people are out of their homes and one person is in custody after a fire in Schuylkill County.

It broke out around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Pine Street in Mahanoy City.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor of a rowhome, and it quickly spread through that home and into at least three neighboring homes.

PHOTOS: Fire heavily damages rowhomes in Mahanoy City

Fire crews arrived to find one home fully involved, and flames were seen shooting from the home. Firefighters quickly struck a second alarm and called a tanker task force to provide additional manpower.

Ten fire companies responded. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

One person was arrested at the scene. Police said charges are pending against a man who lives in the home where the fire started. They say witnesses reported seeing the man lighting the fire.

Police also said they were called to that home earlier in the day to investigate a disturbance.

The police chief is expected to release more information later Friday.

