EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County have arrested a man nearly two weeks after a body was found in a dumpster in East Stroudsburg.
Corbin Anthony DeSimone, 22, has been arrested and charged with criminal use of a communication facility, abuse of corpse, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
The Stroud Area Regional Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Washington Street in reference to a body found in a dumpster shortly before noon on July 22. The body was recovered from the dumpster and an unidentified female was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office, police said.
After an investigation, police say DeSimone, who had been living in a room inside of the GAK Construction building on Washington Street, was seen on the property with a female on July 17.
DeSimone and the female were seen on video together July 18 as DeSimone purchased heroin from a known drug dealer, according to the news release. Police say the female was seen entering the area of DeSimone's room and is never seen exiting the area.
On July 22, DeSimone is observed on surveillance video inside the garage of GAK Construction coming from the area of a closet dragging what appears to be a heavy suitcase, police said. DeSimone exited the side garage door near the dumpster with the suitcase and returned inside without the suitcase, police said.
He then cleaned the area of the garage floor that he previously dragged the suitcase across, police said. Later that morning GAK Construction employees smelled a “horrible smell” inside the building and located a closet that contained blood that they believed was from a dead animal, according to the news release.
Employees soon after discovered the dead body in the dumpster and called 911, police said. SARPD officers arrived and confirmed a deceased body with a suitcase partially covering the body, according to the news release.
Due to the police activity in the area, the drug dealer contacted DeSimone again and asked what happened, according to police. DeSimone told the dealer that “she overdosed and I didn’t know what to do," police said.
DeSimone was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth Tuesday, and bail was denied.
Through the course of the ongoing investigation SARPD detectives developed information leading them to the believed identity of the female, followed by notification to potential next of kin. Police said the female's identity will be confirmed and released upon receipt of DNA confirmation.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Dan Knowles at dknowles@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1046.