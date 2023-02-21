TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County say a man stole a cell phone and cash after assaulting another man over the weekend.

Angel Marquez, 63, of Mount Pocono, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police says officers were sent to a gas station in Pocono Summit for an injured man, within a vehicle, bleeding from the head.

Officers found the 66-year-old victim suffering from multiple head lacerations. The victim said he was assaulted by a man that he had befriended named “Chino,” according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

The victim described Marquez, his vehicle, and a general location where Marquez lived, police said. The victim also said that Marquez assaulted him within the victim's residence, striking him with various objects.

Marquez then stole cash and the victim's cellphone and fled the home, police said.

The victim then drove for help, due to his phone being stolen, according to police.

Police were then able to locate “Chino” and the described vehicle at his residence. Chino was identified as Marquez.

Marquez had blood on his face, clothing, and hands, police said.

Police said Marquez was then arrested and found to be in possession of cash with blood on it as well.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Bail is set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is set for March 2.