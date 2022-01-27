MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - The man wanted for a shooting death in Schuylkill County will arrive in Pennsylvania for processing on Thursday.
Members of the united States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force report the arrest of Santonio Malone, 36 on January 18 in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was wanted for criminal homicide following a shooting incident in Mahanoy City in October 2021.
Malone is charged with murder, attempted homicide and more in the shooting Oct. 24 on East Centre Street. Police say 33-year-old Juan Carlos Romero was killed and Alofi Ramirez was injured in the shooting outside of Rmusic 21 at East Centre and South Second streets.
State police said the disturbance may have started when the two men were refused entry to the lounge.
Authorities said Romero was shot several times and died at the scene. Ramirez was shot multiple times while getting a gun out of his vehicle, police said. Then Malone took off, investigators said.
Malone was taken into custody without incident and will be extradited from Tennessee on Thursday and moved to Pennsylvania.
He is expected to arrive at PSP Frackville around 4:00 p.m. for processing and video arraignment.