LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say.

Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.

Borough police officers were called to a home in the 200 block of S. Seventh Street around 9 p.m., police say.

Investigators determined Fritzinger had physically assaulted a family member, then fired a shot in the home from a semi-automatic handgun.

One person had minor injuries from the assault. No one was hit by the gunfire, police say.

Fritzinger was arrested soon after the incident and is behind bars on $200,000 bail, court records show.