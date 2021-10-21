POCONO TWP., Pa. - A Mount Pocono man has been charged after a vehicle chase and standoff ended in his wife's death Wednesday morning.
Nello Tibaldi, 77, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and recklessly endangering another person, according to court paperwork.
Court documents say the incident started Tuesday night. Two officers with the Pocono Township Police Department saw a suspicious vehicle parked near a store on Route 611 at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to court paperwork.
The couple were parked near the building after business hours, authorities said.
Betty Jane, Nello's wife, emerged from the corner of the building with what police describe as a leashed, aggressive dog, court documents said. Police said she had been walking the dog while the animal was going to the bathroom. She began yelling at the officers and allowed the dog to bark and growl aggressively, according to court paperwork.
After Betty Jane got into the couple's truck she refused to obey verbal commands and speak with the officers, people said. She then accelerated heavily and performed a U-turn, speeding past the officers, court documents say.
The officers then pursued the truck. Betty Jane refused to stop and continued driving north on Route 611 through Bartonsville, authorities said. The couple's truck was disabled after officers deployed stop sticks. The truck came to a stop on Route 611, just north of Shine Hill Road.
Court documents say the couple refused verbal commands to exit the vehicle, and additional police resources were called to the scene to assist in handling the standoff. A police negotiator talked to the couple throughout the hours-long standoff that stretched into Wednesday morning.
Drone footage revealed that Nello was holding a handgun, according to court paperwork. He later got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody, police said. Nello was seen giving the handgun to Betty Jane as he was getting out of the vehicle, court documents say.
Betty Jane discharged one round from the handgun in the direction of officers on the scene. State troopers returned fire, killing her, according to court paperwork.
Nello told police during an interview that he and his wife were "under the impression" that police officers routinely kidnap, rape, and murder people, authorities said. Nello said when he and Betty Jane saw the police officers at the store on Route 611 Tuesday night they became afraid, and she fled with the vehicle, court documents say.
In the police interview, Nello said he and his wife thought officers' attempts to get them to come out of the vehicle during the standoff was a ruse to have them come out of the vehicle to be raped and murdered, according to court paperwork.
When asked during the interview why he had not thrown the handgun from the vehicle when exiting, Nello said it was their final form of protection against the police, and repeated that he and his wife believe police kidnap and murder people, court documents say.
Nello's son, in an interview with police, said that Betty Jane was his stepmother and that she began having mental health issues three or four years ago, and said she suffered from schizophrenia, authorities said.
Nello's son said there was an incident in New York at a hotel in which a SWAT team took her for mental health treatment. He said she moved to Pennsylvania to avoid abiding by her mental health requirements by the courts in New York.
