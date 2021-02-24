POCONO TWP., Pa. - One man is dead and another is facing charges in a shooting outside of an apartment complex in the Poconos.
Shots rang out during an argument Tuesday night in the parking lot of Swiftwater Luxury Apartments in the 1900 block of Route 611 in Pocono Township, police said.
Officers responding just before 6:30 p.m. found Prince X. Brown, 38, with two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Pocono Township police.
Investigators believe Brown and another man, Jamaine Wilkins, 49, were involved in a verbal fight, and that Wilkins shot Brown.
The men, both of Tobyhanna, were familiar with each other, police said, but authorities did not elaborate on their relationship or what the fight was about.
Wilkins is in custody and facing homicide charges, police said.