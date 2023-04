GOULDSBORO, Pa. - Police in the northern Poconos say they arrested a man in connection to intentionally set fires.

Michael Angelo Yzkanin was identified as the suspect, seen on home surveillance cameras.

His arrest comes after three Gouldsboro, Wayne County, buildings caught fire.

Right now, he's being charged for one of the fires on Main Street.

Police say they are still investigating his connection to other fires in Wayne and Lackawanna counties.