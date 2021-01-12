Police lights/crime

HAZLETON, Pa. - Authorities in Luzerne County say a man has been charged in an armed robbery and homicide.

Jafet Rodriguez is charged with homicide, burglary, robbery, and theft, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office. He has been in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, with no bail, since his arrest on separate drug charges on Dec. 19.

Ashokkumar Patel, 50, was shot dead at Craig's Food Mart on West Broad Street on Dec. 12, according to the DA's office. Authorities said Rodriguez walked into the store shortly after 9 p.m. and pointed a handgun at Patel. He then shoved Patel into a closet and shot him in the head and neck area, the DA's office said.

Rodriguez then rushed to an area behind the counter, opened a cupboard, and grabbed loose cash and a bank deposit bag before leaving the store, the DA's office said. Authorities said Rodriguez stole more than $14,000.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.