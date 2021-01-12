HAZLETON, Pa. - Authorities in Luzerne County say a man has been charged in an armed robbery and homicide.
Jafet Rodriguez is charged with homicide, burglary, robbery, and theft, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office. He has been in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, with no bail, since his arrest on separate drug charges on Dec. 19.
Ashokkumar Patel, 50, was shot dead at Craig's Food Mart on West Broad Street on Dec. 12, according to the DA's office. Authorities said Rodriguez walked into the store shortly after 9 p.m. and pointed a handgun at Patel. He then shoved Patel into a closet and shot him in the head and neck area, the DA's office said.
Rodriguez then rushed to an area behind the counter, opened a cupboard, and grabbed loose cash and a bank deposit bag before leaving the store, the DA's office said. Authorities said Rodriguez stole more than $14,000.