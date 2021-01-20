STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a homeowner shot two people, one of them fatally.
Randy Halterman, 66, from East Stroudsburg, is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault, all felonies, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Paradise Trail in Stroud Township around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired within the residence, police said.
When responding officers arrived, they made contact with the homeowner and 911 caller, Halterman. Officers commanded him to put down the handgun he was holding and exit the house, according to the news release. After he put down the gun, police escorted Halterman outside and put him in a patrol vehicle, police said.
Officers found a woman who was lying on her back and claiming to have been shot in the stomach, according to the release.
The officers located a man nearby lying face down, police said. The man, 20-year-old Adam Schultz, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the upper chest and one to the abdomen. She was transported to a local hospital via helicopter.
Halterman told police he was in his home on the second floor and had heard a noise which he thought was an animal. Approximately a half hour later, he heard another sound which he believed was people talking inside his home, according to the news release.
Halterman told officers he heard a male’s voice talking to someone and mentioning items that were in the home. Halterman retrieved his .22 caliber handgun and pointed it in the direction of the voices, according to the release. Halterman then moved a curtain that he uses as a divider and he saw two people that were approximately 10 feet from where he was. He said that both were holding flashlights so he fired one shot at each, according to the news release.
He told police the two had fled and were going towards the stairs that lead to the first-floor exit. Halterman saw the two on the bottom of the stairs and fired approximately four more shots, police said. Halterman then called 911, police said.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning. A judge denied him bail. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Correction Facility.