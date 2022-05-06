SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man following a robbery investigation in Monroe County.
Raymond Guillaume posted a Facebook marketplace ad for a sedan. He and the victim agreed on a price for the vehicle and arranged to meet at a location around Gap View Drive, Smithfield Township, according to a news release from state police.
On April 27, Guillaume threatened the victim with a firearm and fled the area with a sum of money, state police said.
Authorities say Guillaume coordinated the incident with an accomplice. The accomplice was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old with facial hair that was wearing a grey sweat suit.
State police say Guillaume is believed to have been involved in other robbery incidents in the area.
Guillaume was arrested and charged with robbery.
Anyone with information related to the incident, witnessed the event, or other incidents involving Guillaume is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police-Stroudsburg Trooper Jonathan Bailey.