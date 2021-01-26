PINE GROVE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after a woman was found dead inside a home.
State police have charged Kalvin Clark, 32, with aggravated assault after a 73-year-old woman was found dead Sunday on the second floor of a home on North Tulpehocken Street in Pine Grove.
Authorities had been called to the home around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a female fall victim.
Troopers say Clark and the woman were in a physical fight before her death.
He's behind bars on $250,000 bail.
The death investigation is ongoing, state police said, but there is no threat to the public.