Pennsylvania State Police

PINE GROVE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after a woman was found dead inside a home.

State police have charged Kalvin Clark, 32, with aggravated assault after a 73-year-old woman was found dead Sunday on the second floor of a home on North Tulpehocken Street in Pine Grove.

Authorities had been called to the home around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a female fall victim.

Troopers say Clark and the woman were in a physical fight before her death.

He's behind bars on $250,000 bail.

The death investigation is ongoing, state police said, but there is no threat to the public.

