MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man has been charged for the fire that took place at Estes Trucking on August 24, 2022.
Anthony Dick is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
His bail is set at $100,000.
Scroll down for comments if available
Partly sunny, very warm, and a bit more humid compared to Saturday. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out..
Turning mostly cloudy and humid. An early evening isolated shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out.
Updated: August 28, 2022 @ 9:46 am
MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man has been charged for the fire that took place at Estes Trucking on August 24, 2022.
Anthony Dick is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
His bail is set at $100,000.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.