MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A man is facing a slew of charges in a raging fire that ripped through several rowhomes in Schuylkill County.

Brendon Hasara, 49, was arrested Thursday at the scene of the blaze in the 1000 block of East Pine Street in Mahanoy City, police said.

+8 PHOTOS: Fire heavily damages rowhomes in Mahanoy City

He's facing several felony arson charges, as well as causing a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and trespassing, police said.

Hasara is behind bars in Schuylkill County Prison on $150,000 straight cash bail.

Police had said Thursday night they arrested a man who lives in the home where the fire started. Witnesses said they saw the man lighting the fire, police said.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on the first floor of the home and quickly spread through that home and several others, sending flames shooting from the structures.

Firefighters quickly struck two alarms for more manpower and tanker teams to respond to the scene. Ten fire companies responded, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Several people are displaced.

Mahanoy City police also said they were called to the home earlier in the day to investigate a disturbance.

