SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa -- A man has been charged with careless driving after a head-on crash early Friday morning.
The collision occurred on Barnesville Drive in Ryan Township at around 12:22 a.m.
The driver, Thomas Kehl, 30, of Mahanoy City, was traveling east and lost control while negotiating a left hand curve in the roadway, officials say.
According to police, Kehl entered the westbound lane and struck another vehicle head on, causing disabling damage to both vehicles.
Kehl was extricated with mechanical means by Ryan Township Fire Department. He was transported via Life flight to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.
The driver in the other vehicle, Daniel Whitenight, 57, of Tamaqua, was transported by Ryan Township EMS to St. Luke's Miners for leg pain observation.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Police say Kehl will be charged with careless driving.