MT. POCONO, Pa. - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after police say he shot and killed a brother and sister in Monroe County.
The Pocono Mountain Regional Police charged Tyrone Johnson with homicide in the deaths of Amir and Shadea Moore.
Police say Amir Moore had suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Shadea Moore also appears to have suffered a single gunshot wound, police said. Police were able to locate and recover a handgun and handgun casings.
"The female victim was tucked on the far side of the bed and it wasn't immediately apparent as the officers made their first protective sweep. As they came back through that's when they discovered that second body," Wagner said.
Police Chief Chris Wagner said six people, four adults and two children were home when the shooting happened.
While Tyrone Johnson was being evacuated from the scene, he said he had taken Acid and “saw something that he shouldn’t have,” according to police.
A witness said that after being awoken by a popping sound, she saw Johnson wandering in the apartment. Johnson was suffering from a wound and was acting strangely. As the witness left the apartment with her children, she said she saw Amir Moore lying motionless on the bedroom floor as she walked past.
While at the hospital, Johnson allegedly told a Pocono Mountain Regional Police Detective that he had shot the siblings and may have attempted to shoot himself. He said he fired the gun rapidly and was not sure whom he shot first, police said. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say Johnson’s statements were consistent with evidence uncovered at the scene.
Johnson is charged with two counts of homicide, a felony charge of persons not to possess a firearm, and two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is also charged with recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.