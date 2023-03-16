TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a shooting in the Poconos.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Shannon Drive, in a community in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, said Pocono Mountain Regional police in a news release.

Police say 43-year-old Damien Hoehler, who lives at the home, was drunk and handling a gun when he started threatening others with the gun.

This lead to an argument between him and his fiancée's mother, 59-year-old Diane Strohl. The argument became physical, and the gun went off, hitting Strohl, police said.

Strohl died at the scene.

Hoehler was taken into custody, and was later charged with homicide and other offenses, according to online court records.

He's being held in Monroe County Prison as there is no bail available for homicide charges.

No one else was hurt, police say.