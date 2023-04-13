SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A man accused of setting multiple forest fires in Schuylkill County is headed to trial.

John Banaszewski appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Twelve charges, including causing fire to a forest, were sent to court, and six others were withdrawn.

Investigators say they believe Banaszewski set at least six fires in the Shenandoah area last spring.

He remains jailed on $50,000 bond.

A date for his trial has not yet been set.