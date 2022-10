A Florida man convicted in a sex trafficking operation that ran between his home state and northeastern Pennsylvania will spend decades behind bars.

57-year-old John Golom was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Golom threatened and coerced women to engage in prostitution between 2014 and 2018.

In one case in Monroe County, the DA said Golom extorted a client by threatening to contact his wife unless he paid thousands of dollars in hush money.